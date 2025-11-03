Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$172.88.

TSE TIH traded down C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$166.30. 150,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,086. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$107.32 and a 1-year high of C$168.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

