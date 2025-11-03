Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$151.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$152.57.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 664,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$158.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$132.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

