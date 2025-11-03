Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$152.57.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

About Canadian National Railway

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$134.56. 664,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.30.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

