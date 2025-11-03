Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC upped their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

