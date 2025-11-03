Capital Management Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL opened at $270.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.