Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price upped by Leerink Partners from $187.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

