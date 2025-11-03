Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 13.9% – Still a Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,310,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 284,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

