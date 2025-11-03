Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 871,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 279,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Cartier Resources Trading Up 16.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.