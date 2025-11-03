Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.40 and last traded at $324.5750. 1,311,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,839,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.54.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total transaction of $3,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 103,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,171,496.19. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total transaction of $4,963,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,719,805.74. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,855 shares of company stock valued at $329,349,210. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carvana by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,791.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

