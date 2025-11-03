Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 181,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,461,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $648.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

