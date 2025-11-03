Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.60. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellcom Israel has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.45 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

About Cellcom Israel

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.