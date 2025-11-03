Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 44,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Century Global Commodities Trading Up 44.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group’s corporate and managerial functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.