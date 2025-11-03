CERo Therapeutics’ (CERO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. 4,476,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,324.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.41. CERo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $895.40.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($70.23) by $8.52.

Institutional Trading of CERo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.80% of CERo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

