CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$152.57.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$134.56. 664,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$132.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$158.17.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

