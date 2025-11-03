CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$152.57.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
