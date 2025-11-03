CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$16.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$14.54. 1,444,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.44 and a 12-month high of C$22.27.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

