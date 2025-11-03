CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 740,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,787. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.70.

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,940. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$199,477.08. Insiders have sold 54,600 shares of company stock worth $456,369 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

