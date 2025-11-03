CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TFI International from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,639. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $3,385,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

