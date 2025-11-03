Citigroup Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$152.57.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
