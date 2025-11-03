Citigroup Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $351.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $358.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of BURL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.71. 631,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,422. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.22. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

