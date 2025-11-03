Citigroup Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $445.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $490.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $21.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,358. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.87. Carvana has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total value of $3,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 103,197 shares in the company, valued at $40,171,496.19. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,522,968. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 914,855 shares of company stock valued at $329,349,210. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

