Citigroup Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $40.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,004. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,557,336.95. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,497 shares of company stock worth $3,405,081. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 344.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.