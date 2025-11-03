Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Citigroup

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.50. 2,811,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -832.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $187.93. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $3,159,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 998,073 shares in the company, valued at $210,244,077.45. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $5,522,558.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,163.50. This represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,540 shares of company stock valued at $131,564,497. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

