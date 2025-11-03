CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.72, but opened at $91.2095. CochLear shares last traded at $91.5650, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CochLear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut CochLear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CochLear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CochLear Trading Down 2.3%

CochLear Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%.

About CochLear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

