Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$171.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.27% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.11.

TSE CCA traded up C$1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.20. 42,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.27. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$59.10 and a 12-month high of C$75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

