Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $343.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,757 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.