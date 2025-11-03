Compass Point Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $266.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $343.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.43 and its 200-day moving average is $307.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.