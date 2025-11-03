Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $311.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

