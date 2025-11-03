Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

