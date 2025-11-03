Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Shares of CVO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.94. 639,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,713. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of C$569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

