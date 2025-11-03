Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

