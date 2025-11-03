CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 25,827 shares.The stock last traded at $96.59 and had previously closed at $94.69.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.45.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 20.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $4.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. This represents a $16.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $54,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in CVR Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CVR Partners by 1,888.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

