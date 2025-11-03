Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

