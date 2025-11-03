Cwm LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 1,248.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $21,101,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $10,897,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 20,831.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $7,441,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 8,166,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after buying an additional 875,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $35,904.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 139,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,341.78. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $94,400.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,435.51. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,873 shares of company stock valued at $670,773. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 target price on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.