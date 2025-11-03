Cwm LLC Purchases 13,979 Shares of RPC, Inc. $RES

Cwm LLC lifted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.83. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $225.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

