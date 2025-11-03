D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 11% – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was down 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $32.9670. Approximately 11,347,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 64,647,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 7,994 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $349,657.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,580,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,150,053.16. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,372,080.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

