Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (NASDAQ:HOOX) Short Interest Update

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (NASDAQ:HOOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,874. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF Company Profile
