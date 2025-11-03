Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 27,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7180.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLAKY. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

