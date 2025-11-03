Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $740,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ERX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.38. 181,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

