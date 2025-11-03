Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.44 and last traded at $158.57. Approximately 232,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,068,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.16.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
