Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Short Interest Up 55.3% in October

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 613,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the September 30th total of 394,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DPST traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 517,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.67. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $174.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.