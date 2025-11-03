Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.7150. Approximately 73,040,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 158,319,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
