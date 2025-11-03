Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.7150. Approximately 73,040,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 158,319,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 215.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $934,000.

