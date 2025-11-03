Dover Corporation $DOV Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after buying an additional 106,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after buying an additional 93,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

