Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DUERF remained flat at $23.92 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
