Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 591.0 days.

DUERF remained flat at $23.92 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company’s Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

