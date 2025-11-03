East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,361,000 after buying an additional 547,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $98,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,897.52. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $3,343,478. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

