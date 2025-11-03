Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 15.6% – Should You Sell?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.5310. Approximately 781,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,215,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $67,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,750.35. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $436,783. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent Biosolutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

