ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.7125 and last traded at $23.7125, with a volume of 28385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Get ENGIE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENGIE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENGIY

ENGIE Price Performance

About ENGIE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.