Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.5350. Approximately 102,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 401,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 915,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,207,351.04. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $266,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 902,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,686.36. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,027,349. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $430,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.