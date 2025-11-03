Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 158.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $89.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

