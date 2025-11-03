Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,653 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $34,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.86 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

