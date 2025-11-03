Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,091 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 543 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Expedia Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Shares of EXPE opened at $220.00 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $240.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

